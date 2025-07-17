Cattle Trade Boycott in Maharashtra: Traders Face Vigilante Challenges
Cattle trade in Jalna, Maharashtra, faces a boycott due to harassment by cow vigilantes. Farmers struggle as traders refuse purchases, while buffalo meat processors feel the impact. Legal and community tensions rise as traders demand state protection and a review of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.
Trade of cattle in Maharashtra's Jalna district has come to a standstill due to alleged harassment and attacks by cow vigilantes, as reported by an Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) official on Thursday.
A collective decision for a boycott emerged from last week's meeting among cattle traders, halting activities in all 10 major weekly markets since July 13, according to local APMC secretary Anil Khandale.
Amid growing tensions, farmers who bring cattle to these markets find no buyers as traders join the boycott widely, citing pressures and legal challenges faced during transport and sale. The situation has significantly impacted buffalo meat processing companies across the state.
