Grim Revelation: Teen's Disappearance Leads to Murder Case
An 18-year-old boy's disappearance in Delhi's Alipur led to a murder case after a minor suspect confessed. The boy was allegedly killed and buried by four assailants following a thwarted mobile phone theft attempt. Efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining fugitives involved in this brutal crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The mystery surrounding the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy in Delhi's Alipur has taken a chilling turn. Police sources revealed on Thursday that the missing case has now become a murder investigation.
A detained minor suspect confessed to the gruesome crime, stating that he and three others brutally murdered the victim after he resisted an attempted mobile phone theft. They allegedly slit the boy's throat, gouged out his eyes to hinder identification, and then buried the body.
Authorities are intensifying efforts to track down the remaining suspects who are reportedly on the run, presenting a challenge in this harrowing case.
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Delhi
- missing
- teen
- crime
- suspects
- police
- investigation
- theft
- confession
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court sentences former police head constable to 10 years imprisonment in drugs case
UP Police summons six over identity verification of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Three killed in landslide in Odisha's Keonjhar: Police
Tripura: Two held with over 6 kg of dry cannabis by Agartala Railway Police