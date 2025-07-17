Left Menu

Grim Revelation: Teen's Disappearance Leads to Murder Case

An 18-year-old boy's disappearance in Delhi's Alipur led to a murder case after a minor suspect confessed. The boy was allegedly killed and buried by four assailants following a thwarted mobile phone theft attempt. Efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining fugitives involved in this brutal crime.

  • India

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy in Delhi's Alipur has taken a chilling turn. Police sources revealed on Thursday that the missing case has now become a murder investigation.

A detained minor suspect confessed to the gruesome crime, stating that he and three others brutally murdered the victim after he resisted an attempted mobile phone theft. They allegedly slit the boy's throat, gouged out his eyes to hinder identification, and then buried the body.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to track down the remaining suspects who are reportedly on the run, presenting a challenge in this harrowing case.

