Burglars Swipe Cigarettes and Silver Idols Worth Rs 51 Lakh in Thane Heist

Burglars stole items valued at over Rs 51 lakh from a godown in Thane, Maharashtra. The theft included cigarettes, cash, and silver idols, occurring between July 14 and 15. Despite a registered complaint, no arrests have been made, and police investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen heist in Thane, Maharashtra, burglars made off with goods valued at more than Rs 51 lakh, police reported on Thursday. The incident occurred overnight between July 14 and 15, targeting a godown in the Khopat area.

The thieves forcibly entered the premises, snatching an array of items such as imported and Indian cigarettes, a DVR system, cash totaling Rs 1.2 lakh, and two silver idols worth approximately Rs 1 lakh. The discovery of the burglary was made by the distribution firm's staff on the morning of July 15, revealing a significant loss of goods, collectively assessed at Rs 51.16 lakh.

The Rabodi police station noted that no individuals have been apprehended presently, although investigations are actively ongoing following the registration of a case under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

