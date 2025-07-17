Left Menu

Parolee's Fatal Shooting Sparks Outcry Over Bihar's Law and Order

A murder convict on parole was shot dead in a private hospital in Patna, sparking debates over Bihar's law and order situation. He was identified as Chandan from Buxar. A manhunt is underway, with speculations of old rivalries as a motive. Political leaders criticized the state's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A murder convict on parole was fatally shot inside a private hospital in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Thursday, in an incident that has reignited debates over the state's law and order situation. The deceased, identified as Chandan from Buxar district, was reportedly visiting the hospital for treatment.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the gunmen, with preliminary investigations suggesting a longstanding rivalry as the potential motive behind the attack. Patna SP (Central), Diksha, confirmed the incident, stating that Chandan was in the ICU when he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned the safety of citizens under the current administration. Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan also condemned the government's handling of law and order, calling for President's rule in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

