Left Menu

Tragic Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Church

A strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza killed two women and injured several, including parish priest Father Gabriele Romanelli. The incident raised international concern as calls for restraint grew. The Israeli Defense Forces are investigating the incident, while Italy voiced strong objections to the ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:18 IST
Tragic Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Church
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, a strike on the Catholic parish in Gaza Strip led to the deaths of two women and caused injuries to several others, as confirmed by doctors at Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital on Thursday.

The attack damaged the Holy Family Church, marking a grim blow to Gaza's sole Catholic sanctuary. With calls for accountability, the Israeli Defense Forces are investigating while the Vatican remains silent on the matter.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported six serious casualties, and parish priest Father Gabriele Romanelli, who was lightly injured, has been a key religious figure in the region. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Israel's actions, emphasizing the unacceptability of the impact on Gaza's civilian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025