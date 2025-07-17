Tragic Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Church

In a devastating incident, a strike on the Catholic parish in Gaza Strip led to the deaths of two women and caused injuries to several others, as confirmed by doctors at Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital on Thursday.

The attack damaged the Holy Family Church, marking a grim blow to Gaza's sole Catholic sanctuary. With calls for accountability, the Israeli Defense Forces are investigating while the Vatican remains silent on the matter.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported six serious casualties, and parish priest Father Gabriele Romanelli, who was lightly injured, has been a key religious figure in the region. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Israel's actions, emphasizing the unacceptability of the impact on Gaza's civilian population.

