Amit Shah’s Bold Declaration Against Betrayal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's firm stance against betrayal, using examples such as Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps. He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in national security. Shah attended an event celebrating International Cooperatives Year-2025, declaring the importance of cooperatives over the next century.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's tough stance against betrayal of its citizens, borders, and defense forces on Thursday, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, citing Operation Sindoor as a decisive action against terrorist camps in Pakistan.
Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's substantial efforts in ensuring national security, contrasting it with the frequent terrorist attacks during the Congress regime, emphasizing a more secure environment under the current administration.
Shah attended an event marking International Cooperatives Year-2025, proclaiming the next century as pivotal for cooperative movements, supported by the establishment of a dedicated ministry aiming to reach every village, farmer, and poor individual.
