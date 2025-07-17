Left Menu

Amit Shah’s Bold Declaration Against Betrayal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's firm stance against betrayal, using examples such as Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps. He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in national security. Shah attended an event celebrating International Cooperatives Year-2025, declaring the importance of cooperatives over the next century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:25 IST
Amit Shah’s Bold Declaration Against Betrayal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's tough stance against betrayal of its citizens, borders, and defense forces on Thursday, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, citing Operation Sindoor as a decisive action against terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's substantial efforts in ensuring national security, contrasting it with the frequent terrorist attacks during the Congress regime, emphasizing a more secure environment under the current administration.

Shah attended an event marking International Cooperatives Year-2025, proclaiming the next century as pivotal for cooperative movements, supported by the establishment of a dedicated ministry aiming to reach every village, farmer, and poor individual.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025