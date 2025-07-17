Holy Family Church in Gaza Damaged in Airstrike
An airstrike hit the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza, injuring several people including Parish priest Fr Gabriel Romanelli. The church sustained damage in what appeared to be an Israeli tank shelling. The Israeli military has not commented on the incident.
An airstrike severely damaged the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza on Thursday morning, injuring several people, including the parish priest, according to Catholic Church officials.
Parish priest Fr Gabriel Romanelli, known for his close relationship with the late Pope Francis, was among the injured. The two frequently communicated during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Witnesses reported the attack seemed to result from an Israeli tank shelling, though the Israeli military has yet to provide an official comment on the incident.
