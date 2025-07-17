Holy Family Church in Gaza Damaged in Airstrike

An airstrike severely damaged the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza on Thursday morning, injuring several people, including the parish priest, according to Catholic Church officials.

Parish priest Fr Gabriel Romanelli, known for his close relationship with the late Pope Francis, was among the injured. The two frequently communicated during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Witnesses reported the attack seemed to result from an Israeli tank shelling, though the Israeli military has yet to provide an official comment on the incident.