On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops had taken control of three villages across different regions of Ukraine. The settlements are named as Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, Dehtiarne in the Kharkiv region, and Popiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

According to Moscow, both the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions have been incorporated into Russian territory. However, Kyiv along with most Western nations have dismissed this move as illegitimate and against international law.

While Russian sources made the announcement, Reuters was unable to independently verify the information on the ground, leaving questions about the current situation in these contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)