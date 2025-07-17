Left Menu

Tension Rises as Russian Troops Seize Ukrainian Villages

Russian troops have gained control of three Ukrainian villages, according to the Defence Ministry. The settlements are located in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. Moscow's claim to Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk is disputed by Kyiv and Western countries, who consider it illegal.

Updated: 17-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops had taken control of three villages across different regions of Ukraine. The settlements are named as Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, Dehtiarne in the Kharkiv region, and Popiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

According to Moscow, both the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions have been incorporated into Russian territory. However, Kyiv along with most Western nations have dismissed this move as illegitimate and against international law.

While Russian sources made the announcement, Reuters was unable to independently verify the information on the ground, leaving questions about the current situation in these contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

