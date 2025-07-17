Tension Rises as Russian Troops Seize Ukrainian Villages
Russian troops have gained control of three Ukrainian villages, according to the Defence Ministry. The settlements are located in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. Moscow's claim to Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk is disputed by Kyiv and Western countries, who consider it illegal.
- Country:
- Russia
On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops had taken control of three villages across different regions of Ukraine. The settlements are named as Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, Dehtiarne in the Kharkiv region, and Popiv Yar in the Donetsk region.
According to Moscow, both the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions have been incorporated into Russian territory. However, Kyiv along with most Western nations have dismissed this move as illegitimate and against international law.
While Russian sources made the announcement, Reuters was unable to independently verify the information on the ground, leaving questions about the current situation in these contested areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Russia urges Azerbaijan to repair ties with Moscow amid diplomatic crisis
UPDATE 2-Lithuania says Moscow behind defacing of anti-Soviet monument
UPDATE 4-US halts some missile shipments to Ukraine, sparking worry in Kyiv
Washington’s Hold on Arms Shipments Sparks Concerns in Kyiv
UPDATE 5-US halts some missile shipments to Ukraine, sparking worry in Kyiv