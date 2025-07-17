China's Strategic Move in Global Port Sales

China is leveraging its influence to potentially disrupt the sale of more than 40 global ports, currently owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, according to the Wall Street Journal.

These ports are set to be purchased by BlackRock and MSC. However, China insists that Cosco, a leading Chinese shipping company, should secure a stake to move forward with the transaction.

The Wall Street Journal's report, citing unnamed sources, underscores China's strategic interests in global trade infrastructure, although Reuters has yet to verify this claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)