Left Menu

China's Strategic Move in Global Port Sales

China is reportedly threatening to block the sale of over 40 international ports owned by CK Hutchison to BlackRock and MSC unless Chinese shipping firm Cosco gets a share. This potential intervention highlights China's strategic interests in global trade infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST
China's Strategic Move in Global Port Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is leveraging its influence to potentially disrupt the sale of more than 40 global ports, currently owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, according to the Wall Street Journal.

These ports are set to be purchased by BlackRock and MSC. However, China insists that Cosco, a leading Chinese shipping company, should secure a stake to move forward with the transaction.

The Wall Street Journal's report, citing unnamed sources, underscores China's strategic interests in global trade infrastructure, although Reuters has yet to verify this claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025