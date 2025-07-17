China's Strategic Move in Global Port Sales
China is reportedly threatening to block the sale of over 40 international ports owned by CK Hutchison to BlackRock and MSC unless Chinese shipping firm Cosco gets a share. This potential intervention highlights China's strategic interests in global trade infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST
China is leveraging its influence to potentially disrupt the sale of more than 40 global ports, currently owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, according to the Wall Street Journal.
These ports are set to be purchased by BlackRock and MSC. However, China insists that Cosco, a leading Chinese shipping company, should secure a stake to move forward with the transaction.
The Wall Street Journal's report, citing unnamed sources, underscores China's strategic interests in global trade infrastructure, although Reuters has yet to verify this claim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Ports
- CKHutchison
- BlackRock
- MSC
- Cosco
- Shipping
- GlobalTrade
- WallStreetJournal
- Reuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Low water levels on Danube disrupt shipping as heatwave hits Hungary
MSC Nicola Mastro Docks at Ngqura Port in Landmark Moment for SA Maritime
UPDATE 1-Low water levels on Danube disrupt shipping as heatwave hits Hungary
Tensions Surge as Houthi Militants Target Greek Shipping
Red Sea Shipping Costs Soar Amid Renewed Houthi Attacks