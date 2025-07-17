Left Menu

Gehlot Questions NIA's Delays in Kanhaiya Lal's Case

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for delays in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Gehlot highlighted the National Investigation Agency's inefficiency and alleged political misuse of the incident by BJP. He urged improved law and order amid rising community tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:05 IST
Gehlot Questions NIA's Delays in Kanhaiya Lal's Case
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the protracted delay in the judicial conclusion of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

Gehlot, in a recent press briefing, criticized the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their inadequate progress on the case, despite taking over immediately after the incident occurred in June 2022. The former chief minister expressed concerns about the lagging legal proceedings and slammed the BJP for using the case to stir political unrest during election campaigns.

Highlighting the state's deteriorating law and order under BJP governance, Gehlot pointed to recent violent incidents, citing these as evidence of a larger problem of public disregard for law in Rajasthan.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025