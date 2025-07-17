Gehlot Questions NIA's Delays in Kanhaiya Lal's Case
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for delays in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Gehlot highlighted the National Investigation Agency's inefficiency and alleged political misuse of the incident by BJP. He urged improved law and order amid rising community tensions.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the protracted delay in the judicial conclusion of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.
Gehlot, in a recent press briefing, criticized the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their inadequate progress on the case, despite taking over immediately after the incident occurred in June 2022. The former chief minister expressed concerns about the lagging legal proceedings and slammed the BJP for using the case to stir political unrest during election campaigns.
Highlighting the state's deteriorating law and order under BJP governance, Gehlot pointed to recent violent incidents, citing these as evidence of a larger problem of public disregard for law in Rajasthan.
