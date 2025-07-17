India Salutes Mountaineering Prowess: Expeditions to Everest, Kilimanjaro Honoured

In a grand ceremony held at South Block, New Delhi on July 17, 2025, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh formally flagged-in two extraordinary mountaineering expeditions to Mount Everest and Mount Kilimanjaro, marking a momentous celebration of courage, inclusion, and India’s mountaineering excellence.

These expeditions were not just feats of physical endurance but symbolic milestones representing the spirit of adventure, inclusivity, and national pride. They involved participation from premier institutes under the Ministry of Defence and highlighted the Government’s commitment to promoting adventure sports and youth empowerment across the country.

Commemorating 60 Years of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering: Everest Summit

The expedition to Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak at 8,848.86 meters, was specially organised to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, one of India’s most prestigious mountaineering institutes.

This remarkable mission was a joint collaboration involving:

NIM, Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand)

Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling (West Bengal)

Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM&WS), Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir)

Led by Col Anshuman Bhadauria, Principal of NIM, the Everest team included:

Col Hem Chandra Singh, Deputy Leader

Instructors: Shri Rakesh Singh Rana, Sub Bahadur Pahan, Hav Rajendra Mukhiya, Nk Thupstan Tsewang, and Shri Pasang Tenzing Sherpa

The team took the classic Khumbu Valley route and successfully reached the summit on May 23, 2025, providing not only personal triumphs but also professional value. The aim was to equip instructors with firsthand Everest experience so they could inspire and train the next generation of Indian mountaineers with authority and empathy.

Conquering Kilimanjaro: A Triumph of Inclusion and Multidimensional Excellence

The second expedition was to Mount Kilimanjaro—Africa’s highest peak, rising 5,895 meters above sea level. It was organised by HMI Darjeeling and was remarkable not only for the summit but for breaking multiple global records and pushing boundaries in land, water, and air domains.

The expedition was led by Gp Capt Jai Kishan, Principal of HMI, and included:

Captain Shruti

Sub Mahendra Kumar Yadav

Shri Pawel Sharma

Miss Sulaxchana Tamang

Most notably, Shri Uday Kumar, a Divyangjan mountaineer with 91% above-knee amputation, who represented a beacon of courage and inclusivity.

On August 08, 2024, the team:

Unfurled the largest Indian national flag atop Mount Kilimanjaro

Displayed the national flag underwater at 35 feet depth in the Indian Ocean off Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Executed the first-ever tandem skydive by a Divyangjan team on the African continent

These achievements signified India’s triumph across three domains—land, sea, and air—and set an extraordinary example of breaking barriers, redefining disability, and showcasing national pride on global platforms.

A Vision Aligned with National Goals

In his address, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh hailed the efforts of both expeditions, emphasizing that these were not mere conquests of geography but powerful representations of India’s resolve, youth dynamism, and adventurous spirit. He echoed the sentiment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who champions youth empowerment, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and resilience through bold initiatives like these.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role of the four premier mountaineering institutes under the Ministry of Defence:

Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM)

Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI)

Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM&WS)

National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS)

Describing them as “shining examples” of the government’s vision, he noted their expanding role in not just training elite adventurers but also shaping national pride and fostering inclusivity through sport.

These two mountaineering expeditions stand as towering examples of courage, inclusivity, and national excellence. Whether scaling the icy peaks of the Himalayas or creating records across African landscapes and oceans, the Indian mountaineering community continues to inspire, elevate, and redefine what is possible. As the tricolour waved high above Everest and Kilimanjaro, it also fluttered in the hearts of every Indian inspired by this tale of grit, determination, and unity.