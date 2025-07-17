Militant Neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operation
Pakistan's security forces conducted a successful operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the killing of a TTP militant and capture of an Afghan terrorist. A large cache of weapons was seized. The operation follows a rise in terror activities after TTP ended its ceasefire with the government.
Pakistan's security forces successfully neutralized a militant affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Mehrdai area of Tehsil Dargai, Malakand district. An intelligence-based operation led to the elimination of the key insurgent and the capture of an Afghan national, Syed Habib, who was injured during the raid.
The operation also saw the recovery of a significant cache of arms, explosives, and banned TTP insignias. The ongoing surveillance and clearance effort aims to eradicate any remaining threats in the area, as Pakistan faces a surge in terror activities following TTP's ceasefire breakdown in November 2022.
Security operations intensify as the region grapples with an uptick in violence, particularly targeting security forces and law enforcement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
