Visa Woes: Legal Troubles Could Cost More Than You Bargained For

The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning: crimes like assault, theft, or burglary can have severe repercussions beyond legal troubles, potentially resulting in the revocation of visas and future ineligibility for entry into the United States.

This announcement follows the circulation of a viral video allegedly depicting an Indian woman being apprehended after attempting to shoplift from a high-end US store. While the video's authenticity remains unverified, it has sparked debate across social media platforms.

In a statement on Wednesday, shared via the embassy's X handle, the US reiterated its commitment to law and order, stressing that a US visa is a privilege subject to revocation if laws are breached. "Committing assault, theft, or burglary won't just cause legal issues," the statement cautioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)