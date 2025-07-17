Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza Strip Conflict Escalates Amidst Mediation Efforts

Escalating violence in the Gaza Strip led to 22 fatalities from Israeli airstrikes, including an attack on a church once frequented by the late Pope Francis. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned civilian targeting, highlighting damage to holy sites.

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have yet to yield a breakthrough, according to Hamas sources. Israel continues its military campaign despite some willingness to modify its security presence in southern Gaza during potential truce talks.

As casualty numbers climb, international calls for a ceasefire grow. Israel Defense Forces assert efforts to minimize civilian harm, but criticisms persist. The conflict, rooted in Hamas's October 2023 attack, has caused significant humanitarian distress throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)