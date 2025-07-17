Left Menu

Israel Boosts Defense Spending Amid Regional Tensions

Israel plans to increase its defense budget by 42 billion shekels in 2025-2026 due to security challenges. The funds aim to support military operations and enhance missile defense capabilities as Israel faces threats from Gaza, Hezbollah, Iran, and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's government has announced a significant boost in its defense budget, dedicating an additional 42 billion shekels for the years 2025 and 2026. This increase, according to the finance and defense ministries, is a direct response to the country's escalating security challenges.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich highlighted that this expanded budget is necessary to cover the costs associated with recent military engagements, notably the operations in Gaza. In recent months, Israel has faced conflicts on multiple fronts, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran, coupled with airstrikes in Syria targeting regime forces.

The defense funding is also set to enhance Israel's missile defense capabilities. A new agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries will accelerate the production of Arrow interceptors, a key component in intercepting and neutralizing ballistic missile threats. The continued investment underscores Israel's commitment to maintaining military superiority in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

