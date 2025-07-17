Defamation Drama: Annamalai in Court Over 'DMK Files'

Amid rising tension, former Tamil Nadu BJP president, K Annamalai, stood before the XVIIth Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday concerning a defamation lawsuit initiated by DMK MP TR Baalu.

Baalu's complaint points toward the 'DMK files,' unveiled by Annamalai, accusing him of circulating malicious and baseless allegations. These accusations, Baalu claims, are defamatory and aimed at tarnishing his public image.

Simultaneously, Annamalai maintained his presence in the Saidapet court, suggesting Baalu was habitually absent. The controversial 'DMK Files (Part-I)' video, depicting alleged assets linked to DMK leaders, has sparked pledges of further legal action from the DMK and associated figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)