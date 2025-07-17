Left Menu

Defamation Drama: Annamalai in Court Over 'DMK Files'

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president, K Annamalai, appeared before the court for a defamation case filed by DMK MP TR Baalu. Baalu's complaint alleges that Annamalai's 'DMK files' contained malicious allegations intended to harm his reputation. Legal proceedings continue with a next hearing scheduled for August 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:24 IST
Defamation Drama: Annamalai in Court Over 'DMK Files'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tension, former Tamil Nadu BJP president, K Annamalai, stood before the XVIIth Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday concerning a defamation lawsuit initiated by DMK MP TR Baalu.

Baalu's complaint points toward the 'DMK files,' unveiled by Annamalai, accusing him of circulating malicious and baseless allegations. These accusations, Baalu claims, are defamatory and aimed at tarnishing his public image.

Simultaneously, Annamalai maintained his presence in the Saidapet court, suggesting Baalu was habitually absent. The controversial 'DMK Files (Part-I)' video, depicting alleged assets linked to DMK leaders, has sparked pledges of further legal action from the DMK and associated figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025