Left Menu

Maharashtra's Stance on Anti-Conversion: New Legislative Measures on the Horizon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans for stronger provisions against forced religious conversions. An anti-conversion law, more stringent than those in other states, is set to be introduced in the upcoming winter legislative session. The focus is on preventing conversions through coercion or deception, maintaining religious freedom for voluntary conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:28 IST
Maharashtra's Stance on Anti-Conversion: New Legislative Measures on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government is set to introduce more stringent measures against forced religious conversions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Thursday. The proposed law, expected to debut in the state legislature's winter session, aims to deter coercion and deceit in religious conversions, according to the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis revealed that a panel, headed by the Director General of Police, has submitted recommendations on handling such cases, emphasizing the importance of preventing conversions by coercive means. He noted that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita offers a legal framework, but insisted on crafting stricter provisions.

State Minister Pankaj Bhoyar highlighted the anticipated law's severity, surpassing similar statutes elsewhere. Meanwhile, BJP figures raised concerns about misuse of religious freedom and reservation benefits, asserting the necessity of mitigating deceptive practices in religious conversions, particularly among disadvantaged communities.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025