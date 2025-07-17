Maharashtra's Stance on Anti-Conversion: New Legislative Measures on the Horizon

Maharashtra's government is set to introduce more stringent measures against forced religious conversions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Thursday. The proposed law, expected to debut in the state legislature's winter session, aims to deter coercion and deceit in religious conversions, according to the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis revealed that a panel, headed by the Director General of Police, has submitted recommendations on handling such cases, emphasizing the importance of preventing conversions by coercive means. He noted that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita offers a legal framework, but insisted on crafting stricter provisions.

State Minister Pankaj Bhoyar highlighted the anticipated law's severity, surpassing similar statutes elsewhere. Meanwhile, BJP figures raised concerns about misuse of religious freedom and reservation benefits, asserting the necessity of mitigating deceptive practices in religious conversions, particularly among disadvantaged communities.