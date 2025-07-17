Digital Dilemma: Navigating Takedown Directives and Surveillance

In a significant hearing at the Karnataka High Court, the Centre highlighted the critical need for regulation in the digital landscape, driven by increasing concerns over social media surveillance, surging cybercrime, and evolving technological threats. The case, involving X Corp (formerly Twitter), scrutinizes content takedown directives.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union Government, made a strong case against internet intermediaries, asserting they should act responsibly, without claiming constitutional rights equivalent to individuals. Mehta rebutted X Corp's contention against Section 79 of the IT Act, emphasizing legal frameworks must keep pace with technological advancements.

The legal discourse touched on the amplified digital surveillance potential, highlighting AI as both a developmental asset and a looming hazard. Mehta stressed that digital platforms amplify user engagement through algorithms, warranting regulations to tackle the burgeoning threats. The case is slated for a further hearing on July 18.

