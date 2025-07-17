Digital Dilemma: Navigating Takedown Directives and Surveillance
The Centre emphasized the urgent need for regulation in the digital space to address concerns around surveillance, cybercrime, and AI threats. During a Karnataka High Court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that platforms like X Corp cannot claim individual constitutional rights, urging for responsible action and regulation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant hearing at the Karnataka High Court, the Centre highlighted the critical need for regulation in the digital landscape, driven by increasing concerns over social media surveillance, surging cybercrime, and evolving technological threats. The case, involving X Corp (formerly Twitter), scrutinizes content takedown directives.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union Government, made a strong case against internet intermediaries, asserting they should act responsibly, without claiming constitutional rights equivalent to individuals. Mehta rebutted X Corp's contention against Section 79 of the IT Act, emphasizing legal frameworks must keep pace with technological advancements.
The legal discourse touched on the amplified digital surveillance potential, highlighting AI as both a developmental asset and a looming hazard. Mehta stressed that digital platforms amplify user engagement through algorithms, warranting regulations to tackle the burgeoning threats. The case is slated for a further hearing on July 18.
