Supreme Court's Directive: A Custody Battle Crosses Borders

In a gripping transnational custody battle, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed senior Delhi Police to immediately locate a child involved. This case features a Russian mother and an Indian father, with the court instructing the Centre to issue a lookout notice to prevent the mother from leaving the country.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi led the bench that ordered the seizure of the mother's passport and alerted all Indian airports and ports. The father's claims of the mother's non-compliance and the involvement of diplomatic figures have added layers of complexity to an already challenging scenario.

With alleged evasive conduct from the mother's side, the court demands strict enforcement of custody orders from the Ministry of External Affairs. As the case proceeds, the next hearing is set for July 18, with authorities instructed to report on any developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)