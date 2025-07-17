Left Menu

Supreme Court's Directive: A Custody Battle Crosses Borders

The Supreme Court has intervened in a high-profile custody battle involving a Russian mother and an Indian father, directing Delhi Police to locate the child and prevent the mother from leaving India. Allegations suggest diplomatic ties may complicate matters as authorities work to enforce court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:25 IST
Supreme Court's Directive: A Custody Battle Crosses Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping transnational custody battle, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed senior Delhi Police to immediately locate a child involved. This case features a Russian mother and an Indian father, with the court instructing the Centre to issue a lookout notice to prevent the mother from leaving the country.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi led the bench that ordered the seizure of the mother's passport and alerted all Indian airports and ports. The father's claims of the mother's non-compliance and the involvement of diplomatic figures have added layers of complexity to an already challenging scenario.

With alleged evasive conduct from the mother's side, the court demands strict enforcement of custody orders from the Ministry of External Affairs. As the case proceeds, the next hearing is set for July 18, with authorities instructed to report on any developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025