Debunking the Black SUV Child-Lifting Hoax in Maharashtra

The Palghar police department in Maharashtra has successfully debunked alarming social media reports suggesting the involvement of a black SUV in child abductions within the district.

Upon investigation, authorities identified the vehicle as belonging to Chetan Patel, a Gujarat resident who engages in charitable activities at a temple in the region.

Police urge locals not to believe these false reports, pledging to trace and act against the originator of the misleading social media post.

