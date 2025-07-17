Debunking the Black SUV Child-Lifting Hoax in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Palghar police debunked rumours about a black SUV being used for child abductions. The investigation revealed the vehicle belonged to a philanthropic Gujarat resident visiting a local temple. Authorities urge the public to disregard unfounded social media claims and are tracing the source of the misleading information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Palghar police department in Maharashtra has successfully debunked alarming social media reports suggesting the involvement of a black SUV in child abductions within the district.
Upon investigation, authorities identified the vehicle as belonging to Chetan Patel, a Gujarat resident who engages in charitable activities at a temple in the region.
Police urge locals not to believe these false reports, pledging to trace and act against the originator of the misleading social media post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Truckers go on strike against e-challans in Maharashtra; 'mixed response', says transporters' body
Working on safe rescue of all Maharashtra pilgrims stuck in Uttarakhand: Eknath Shinde
"Public gave us landslide victory": Dy CM Eknath Shinde exerts confidence on win of Mahayuti in Maharashtra elections
Oppn targets Maharashtra govt over Thane tunnel project, alleges Rs 3,000 cr scam
Maharashtra: Oppn walks out from assembly over farmer suicides, delay in soybean payment