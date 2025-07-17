Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Sahkar & Rojgar Utsav' to Boost Cooperatives in Rajasthan

In a grand celebration marking the International Year of Cooperatives – 2025, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the ‘Sahkar & Rojgar Utsav’ in Jaipur. The event, organized by the Ministry of Cooperation, witnessed participation from key dignitaries including Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Chief Minister Smt. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation.

India Leads Global Celebration of International Year of Cooperatives

Highlighting India's leadership on the global stage, Shri Shah stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first event of the UN-declared International Year of Cooperatives 2025. He emphasized that India is the starting point of this global celebration, underlining the nation's commitment to empowering rural economies through cooperatives.

Launch of Key Cooperative and Development Initiatives

During the event, Shri Shah virtually inaugurated 24 grain storage warehouses and 64 millet outlets across Rajasthan. He also launched a series of development programs aimed at strengthening grassroots cooperative institutions and boosting rural livelihoods, including:

Loan distribution under the Gopal Credit Card scheme

Micro-ATM distribution to dairy producer societies

Recognition of two outstanding Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS)

Launch of White Revolution 2.0 through an online registration platform for PDCS (Primary Dairy Cooperative Societies)

Release of documented success stories from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gareebi Mukt Gram Yojana and Vande Ganga Water Conservation Campaign

Flagging off 100 new vehicles for Rajasthan Police

Milestones in the Growth of the Cooperative Sector

Shri Shah praised the formation of an independent Union Ministry of Cooperation under PM Modi’s leadership as a transformative step for rural development. He noted:

98% of rural India is linked to cooperatives

Cooperatives contribute: 20% of paddy and wheat procurement 35% of fertilizer production 30% of sugar production Operate 20% of fair price shops

31 crore Indians are associated with 8.5 lakh cooperative bodies

He also announced that within four years, 61 new cooperative initiatives have been implemented. Of the 2 lakh targeted new PACS, 40,000 have already been established. All PACS have been computerized, and model bylaws have been adopted by all states.

Support for Farmers and Local Producers

The Minister assured that NAFED and NCCF platforms now guarantee MSP for pulses, oilseeds, and maize. If market prices exceed MSP, farmers retain the freedom to sell in open markets. Additionally, new cooperative institutions for organic farming, exports, and seed promotion are being created to help Indian farmers access international markets.

Rajasthan’s Agricultural Dominance Recognized

Shri Shah praised Rajasthan’s stellar agricultural output, citing its leadership in the production of:

Gwar (90% of national output)

Mustard (46%)

Pearl Millet (44%)

Oilseeds (22%)

Millets (15%)

Groundnut (18%) – second highest

Jowar, gram, pulses, soybean – among the top three

He added that in the last 11 years, PM Modi has significantly raised MSPs, including:

Wheat by 73%

Gram by 82%

Mustard by 95%

Groundnut by 82%

Reviving Camel Heritage and Medicinal Research

Calling Rajasthan the "Land of Camels," Shri Shah announced initiatives for conservation of camel breeds and scientific testing of camel milk through cooperative channels. He emphasized that this will ensure the sustainability of camel-based livelihoods and traditions.

State Governance and Development Commended

Shri Shah applauded the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government for delivering on governance promises:

SIT formation to crack down on paper leak mafias

MoUs worth ₹35 lakh crore signed at Global Investment Summit

₹3 lakh crore worth of projects already under implementation

Reduction in VAT on fuel

LPG cylinders provided at ₹450

Water projects approved under DPR for Ram Jal Setu Link, Navnera and Tajewala Barrages

Tap water supply ensured under Jal Jeevan Mission

National Achievements Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Shri Shah detailed the social welfare success stories under the Modi government:

60 crore poor people benefited from: Housing Toilets Electricity and LPG Free ration Ayushman Bharat health insurance Access to free medicines



He said Rajasthan has become a model state in implementing these programs effectively.

From Economic Rise to National Security

The Home Minister highlighted India's economic leap from the 11th to 4th largest economy, pulling 27 crore people above the poverty line. On national security, he recounted India’s decisive retaliations under PM Modi, including:

Surgical Strike (Uri)

Air Strike (Pulwama)

Operation Sindoor (Pahalgam)

These operations, he said, showcased India’s determination to safeguard its citizens, borders, and global standing.

A Vision for Cooperative India @ 2047

Looking ahead to India@100 in 2047, Shri Shah expressed confidence that Rajasthan’s cooperative sector will lead the nation. He invoked the legacy of Rajasthan’s warrior icons — Rana Sanga, Maharana Pratap, Panna Dhai, Bhamashah, and Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmal Singh Sekhon — to inspire youth and rural citizens.