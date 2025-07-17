Left Menu

Eatery Rivalry Sparks Controversial Poster Scandal in Moradabad

An eatery owner and his employee in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for posting inflammatory posters stemming from business rivalry. The posters, initially perceived as a communal threat, were aimed at reducing competition from a nearby momos stall. Legal proceedings are underway against the involved individuals.

An eatery owner and his employee have been detained in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, after they allegedly put up posters carrying inflammatory messages due to business rivalry, according to police reports.

During investigations initiated on Tuesday, police discovered that the posters, initially thought to stir communal tensions, were a tactic used to combat declining sales caused by a nearby momos stall.

SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that the eatery owner, Rajesh Bhurji, and his employee, Prince, were caught on CCTV placing the posters and later confessed to their motive during questioning. Legal action is being pursued.

