Court Upholds Defamation Summons Against Narayan Rane for Malicious Statements

A local court has upheld the summons issued to BJP MP Narayan Rane in a defamation case launched by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The court determined that Rane's statements, made publicly, were both false and intended to cause harm, satisfying legal prerequisites for defamation.

The case originated from allegations Rane made during a political event in January, suggesting Raut was not a registered voter and had been fraudulently elected to the Rajya Sabha. The court found these claims to be baseless, noting Raut provided documentary proof refuting Rane's assertions.

Narayan Rane challenged the summons, claiming it lacked a basis in defamation law as there was no demonstration of actual damages. However, the court noted the statements were specific and malicious, refusing to dismiss the defamation claim on grounds of political discourse.