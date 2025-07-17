Aadhaar Controversies: Navigating Identity and Citizenship Questions

In a contentious debate, BJP members, alongside their Congress counterparts, have raised serious concerns about unauthorized individuals accessing Indian government benefits using Aadhaar cards.

The Public Accounts Committee, led by Congress MP K C Venugopal, highlighted issues related to the misuse of Aadhaar cards by infiltrators who have gained access to official documents such as Voter IDs.

Members underscored the need for a simplified procedure to rectify Aadhaar errors, while emphasizing that Aadhaar should not solely determine eligibility for government welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)