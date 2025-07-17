Left Menu

Aadhaar Controversies: Navigating Identity and Citizenship Questions

The Public Accounts Committee discussed the misuse of Aadhaar by ineligible users, including alleged infiltrators, to obtain government benefits meant for Indian citizens alone. The committee called for a simplification of procedures for correcting Aadhaar errors. Concerns were raised about Aadhaar being used for unauthorized access to documents like voter ID.

In a contentious debate, BJP members, alongside their Congress counterparts, have raised serious concerns about unauthorized individuals accessing Indian government benefits using Aadhaar cards.

The Public Accounts Committee, led by Congress MP K C Venugopal, highlighted issues related to the misuse of Aadhaar cards by infiltrators who have gained access to official documents such as Voter IDs.

Members underscored the need for a simplified procedure to rectify Aadhaar errors, while emphasizing that Aadhaar should not solely determine eligibility for government welfare schemes.

