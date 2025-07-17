Bihar Crime Surge Blamed on Seasonal Unemployment: Controversy Unfolds

A senior police officer in Bihar has sparked controversy by attributing a recent increase in crime to seasonal unemployment among farm workers. ADG (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan, speaking to journalists, linked the crime surge to the off-season from April to July, when past murder data revealed noticeable spikes.

Krishnan's statements have stirred social media backlash, with many interpreting his explanation as an excuse for the state's law and order issues. Between 2022 and 2024, data indicated murder cases swell during these months, highlighting a connection to the unemployed agricultural workforce.

Reacting to the remarks, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bihar police of incompetence, arguing that such crime trends signify a collapse in governance. He criticized the existing administration, referring to corruption and crime as two engines driving governance in Bihar.

