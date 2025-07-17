Fraud and Forgery at Russia's Patriot Park: Major General Sentenced
Major General Vladimir Shesterov has been sentenced to six years for his involvement in fraud and forgery linked to an embezzlement scheme at the Patriot Park military theme park. The scandal involves former top officials and highlights ongoing corruption issues within the Russian military establishment.
A Russian Defence Ministry official has been sentenced to six years in prison following a fraud and forgery conviction. Major General Vladimir Shesterov was found guilty due to his involvement in an embezzlement scheme at Patriot Park, a well-known military theme park outside Moscow. The scheme also implicated other former officials.
Investigations revealed Shesterov and the park's ex-director forged documents for construction work costing 26 million roubles. The scandal has drawn attention to corruption within the Russian military, with several former officers under scrutiny.
Although Shesterov admitted his guilt, he denied personal gain from the scheme. The case against former Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov continues, as he is accused of using military funds for personal property development in the Moscow region.
