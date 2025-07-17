Left Menu

Hometown Bids Farewell to Fallen CRPF Jawan

The last rites of Parneswar Koch, a CRPF jawan killed in a Maoist encounter in Jharkhand, were conducted in his native village in Assam. His body was flown to Guwahati and transported to Kokrajhar, where locals and senior officials paid tribute. His funeral received full military honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:46 IST
Hometown Bids Farewell to Fallen CRPF Jawan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional farewell, the last rites of Parneswar Koch, a CRPF jawan who lost his life in a Maoist encounter, were conducted in his native village in Kokrajhar district, Assam.

Arriving at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Koch's body was transported to his Magurmari village home, where senior CRPF officials laid floral wreaths in his memory.

Hundreds of locals gathered to honor Koch, whose funeral proceeded with full military honors, reflecting the community's collective grief and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025