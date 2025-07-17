Hometown Bids Farewell to Fallen CRPF Jawan

In an emotional farewell, the last rites of Parneswar Koch, a CRPF jawan who lost his life in a Maoist encounter, were conducted in his native village in Kokrajhar district, Assam.

Arriving at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Koch's body was transported to his Magurmari village home, where senior CRPF officials laid floral wreaths in his memory.

Hundreds of locals gathered to honor Koch, whose funeral proceeded with full military honors, reflecting the community's collective grief and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)