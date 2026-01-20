Kokrajhar Tensions Escalate: Internet Suspended Amid Bodo-Adivasi Clashes

Tensions escalated in Assam's Kokrajhar district as violent clashes broke out between the Bodo and Adivasi communities on Tuesday. The altercation, initially sparked by a vehicle incident involving Bodos and Adivasis, led to a death and widespread unrest.

The situation worsened when mobs in the area set fire to a government office, blocksaded a national highway, and attacked a police outpost. These events prompted the deployment of the Rapid Action Force to restore order and prevent further violence.

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and inflammatory messages, the home department temporarily suspended internet services in the district. Despite these measures, voice calls and broadband services will remain active to maintain essential communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)