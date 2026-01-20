Left Menu

Kokrajhar Tensions Escalate: Internet Suspended Amid Bodo-Adivasi Clashes

Violent clashes erupted in Assam's Kokrajhar district allegedly between Bodos and Adivasis, resulting in one death. The Rapid Action Force was deployed, and internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation, following an escalation of tensions over an earlier vehicle incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:37 IST
Kokrajhar Tensions Escalate: Internet Suspended Amid Bodo-Adivasi Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Assam's Kokrajhar district as violent clashes broke out between the Bodo and Adivasi communities on Tuesday. The altercation, initially sparked by a vehicle incident involving Bodos and Adivasis, led to a death and widespread unrest.

The situation worsened when mobs in the area set fire to a government office, blocksaded a national highway, and attacked a police outpost. These events prompted the deployment of the Rapid Action Force to restore order and prevent further violence.

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and inflammatory messages, the home department temporarily suspended internet services in the district. Despite these measures, voice calls and broadband services will remain active to maintain essential communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

 Greece
2
Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

 Global
3
Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

 Ukraine
4
LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026