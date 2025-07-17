Left Menu

Ceasefire Holds as Syria Navigates Druze-Sunni Tensions

Syrian forces withdrew from Sweida after clashes with Druze militias. A ceasefire mediated by international players has been established, but tensions remain as revenge attacks on Sunni Bedouin communities have caused displacement. Israeli intervention has added complexity to the situation, with concerns over sectarian violence lingering.

Updated: 17-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:06 IST
The southern province of Sweida saw a withdrawal of Syrian forces on Thursday, following intense clashes with Druze militia groups. A ceasefire between the Druze armed groups and government forces largely held, yet reports indicated retaliatory attacks by Druze militants on Sunni Bedouin communities, leading to significant displacement.

In an effort to stabilize Sweida, Druze leaders and Syrian officials, aided by international mediators, reached a ceasefire deal. Under this agreement, Druze factions were tasked with maintaining internal security. However, the situation remains fragile as the threat of sectarian violence looms, a concern exacerbated by Israel's military actions in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel vowed to protect the Druze community, which resides in significant numbers within Israel. Despite these assurances, deep-seated tensions between the Druze and Sunni Bedouins persist, highlighting the urgent need for effective state-led negotiations and integration strategies to prevent further sectarian conflicts.

