High Court Quashes FIR Against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
The Telangana High Court quashed an FIR against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, related to a 2016 land trespassing and demolition case involving the SC/ST Act. The court found insufficient evidence linking Reddy to the offense, following his 2020 petition for case dismissal.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana High Court has dismissed an FIR lodged against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy concerning charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and related IPC sections. The case stemmed from a 2016 incident reported at Gachibowli police station where Reddy was accused of involvement in a land dispute.
The complainant, linked to the SC Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, claimed that Revanth Reddy instigated his brother and others to illegally occupy the Society's land, demolishing structures in Gopanpally village. Allegations included trespassing and making casteist remarks.
Reddy, who petitioned the High Court in 2020, argued his absence from the scene. The court, after reserving its decision, ruled to quash the case due to lack of evidence and insufficiency linking Reddy to the alleged offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- High Court
- Revanth Reddy
- FIR
- SC/ST Act
- quashed
- legal
- case
- accusation
- involvement
ALSO READ
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal status for many Haitians
Lodha Developers to deposit Rs 520 cr as security in legal case against group firm VHL
UP govt cracks down on illegal mining with AI, drones
One year after Hathras stampede, families still in mourning as legal battle continues
Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Cleared of Major Charges, Faces Legal Battles Ahead