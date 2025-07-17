Left Menu

U.S. Solar Manufacturers Push for Tariffs on Southeast Asian Imports

U.S. solar panel manufacturers seek anti-dumping duties on imports from Indonesia, India, and Laos. This move aims to protect domestic investments and address competition from Chinese-based companies. The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, including First Solar and others, highlights past successes in securing tariffs on Southeast Asian imports.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade has filed a petition with the Commerce Department seeking anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar imports from Indonesia, India, and Laos. Institutions like First Solar, Qcells, Talon PV, and Mission Solar are rallying behind this plea.

This initiative follows previous efforts by the U.S. solar industry to secure tariffs on imports from Southeast Asian nations such as Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand, in response to global competition largely driven by Chinese manufacturers. Newly implemented tariffs encouraged production shifts to countries like Indonesia and Laos.

Lead attorney Tim Brightbill emphasizes that enforcing trade regulations is essential for industry success. The Alliance accuses Indian manufacturers of also dumping cheap solar goods in the U.S. market, undercutting local producers, and impacting investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

