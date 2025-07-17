U.S. Solar Manufacturers Push for Tariffs on Southeast Asian Imports

The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade has filed a petition with the Commerce Department seeking anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar imports from Indonesia, India, and Laos. Institutions like First Solar, Qcells, Talon PV, and Mission Solar are rallying behind this plea.

This initiative follows previous efforts by the U.S. solar industry to secure tariffs on imports from Southeast Asian nations such as Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand, in response to global competition largely driven by Chinese manufacturers. Newly implemented tariffs encouraged production shifts to countries like Indonesia and Laos.

Lead attorney Tim Brightbill emphasizes that enforcing trade regulations is essential for industry success. The Alliance accuses Indian manufacturers of also dumping cheap solar goods in the U.S. market, undercutting local producers, and impacting investments.

