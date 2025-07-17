U.S. Demands Accountability for Violence in Sweida
The U.S. condemns recent violence in Sweida and urges Damascus to investigate abuses. Druze fighters clash with government troops and Bedouin tribes in Syria's south, resulting in deaths. The U.S. stresses the need for dialogue and accountability to achieve peace.
The United States has strongly condemned the recent eruption of violence in Sweida, a predominantly Druze city in Syria. An official from the U.S. State Department has called for a thorough investigation into the reported abuses and insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.
The violence, which involved clashes between Druze fighters, government troops, and Bedouin tribes in the south of Syria, resulted in numerous casualties. Despite the tense situation, the U.S. remains firm in its policy towards Syria.
Emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution, the State Department official urged all parties involved to engage in significant dialogue to establish a sustainable ceasefire and bring about lasting peace.
