Left Menu

U.S. Demands Accountability for Violence in Sweida

The U.S. condemns recent violence in Sweida and urges Damascus to investigate abuses. Druze fighters clash with government troops and Bedouin tribes in Syria's south, resulting in deaths. The U.S. stresses the need for dialogue and accountability to achieve peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:04 IST
U.S. Demands Accountability for Violence in Sweida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The United States has strongly condemned the recent eruption of violence in Sweida, a predominantly Druze city in Syria. An official from the U.S. State Department has called for a thorough investigation into the reported abuses and insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.

The violence, which involved clashes between Druze fighters, government troops, and Bedouin tribes in the south of Syria, resulted in numerous casualties. Despite the tense situation, the U.S. remains firm in its policy towards Syria.

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution, the State Department official urged all parties involved to engage in significant dialogue to establish a sustainable ceasefire and bring about lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025