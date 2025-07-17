U.S. Demands Accountability for Violence in Sweida

The United States has strongly condemned the recent eruption of violence in Sweida, a predominantly Druze city in Syria. An official from the U.S. State Department has called for a thorough investigation into the reported abuses and insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.

The violence, which involved clashes between Druze fighters, government troops, and Bedouin tribes in the south of Syria, resulted in numerous casualties. Despite the tense situation, the U.S. remains firm in its policy towards Syria.

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution, the State Department official urged all parties involved to engage in significant dialogue to establish a sustainable ceasefire and bring about lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)