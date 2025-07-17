Tragic Accident Claims Life of Retired Armyman on Salimgarh Flyover

A retired 47-year-old armyman, Mahender Pal, from Haryana tragically lost his life after being hit by a speeding truck on the Salimgarh Flyover in central Delhi. The incident occurred early on July 15, as Pal was checking a punctured tyre on his way back home to Palwal.

Pal's tragic demise leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and two young sons, the eldest being a BTech student. As the family's sole breadwinner, Pal also supported his late brother's family, escalating the emotional and financial crisis following his death.

Authorities have registered an FIR and are seeking to identify the responsible driver through CCTV footage and other technological avenues. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated family man who bore significant responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)