Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Retired Armyman on Salimgarh Flyover

A retired armyman from Haryana died in a tragic accident on the Salimgarh Flyover in central Delhi. Mahender Pal, the sole breadwinner for his family, was struck by a truck after his car suffered a puncture. Police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:18 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Retired Armyman on Salimgarh Flyover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired 47-year-old armyman, Mahender Pal, from Haryana tragically lost his life after being hit by a speeding truck on the Salimgarh Flyover in central Delhi. The incident occurred early on July 15, as Pal was checking a punctured tyre on his way back home to Palwal.

Pal's tragic demise leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and two young sons, the eldest being a BTech student. As the family's sole breadwinner, Pal also supported his late brother's family, escalating the emotional and financial crisis following his death.

Authorities have registered an FIR and are seeking to identify the responsible driver through CCTV footage and other technological avenues. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated family man who bore significant responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025