Left Menu

Road Rage Robbery on Gurugram’s Sohna Road: Doctor and Friend Targeted

A doctor and his friend were attacked and robbed in a road rage incident in Gurugram, India. The perpetrator collided with their car, assaulted them, and stole their belongings. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:29 IST
Road Rage Robbery on Gurugram’s Sohna Road: Doctor and Friend Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A road rage incident in Gurugram's Sohna Road has led to the assault and robbery of a doctor and his friend, police revealed on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Dr. Manish Taneja and his friend Bharat Kalra, both residents of Rewari, were travelling for work. Their vehicle, a Fortuner, collided with an Eco car near Vatika Business Park.

Police reports claim the Eco driver initiated a confrontation, attacked the duo, and fled with their mobile phone and gold chain. An FIR has been filed at the sector 50 police station, with investigations ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025