Road Rage Robbery on Gurugram’s Sohna Road: Doctor and Friend Targeted
A doctor and his friend were attacked and robbed in a road rage incident in Gurugram, India. The perpetrator collided with their car, assaulted them, and stole their belongings. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case to apprehend the suspect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A road rage incident in Gurugram's Sohna Road has led to the assault and robbery of a doctor and his friend, police revealed on Thursday.
The incident occurred when Dr. Manish Taneja and his friend Bharat Kalra, both residents of Rewari, were travelling for work. Their vehicle, a Fortuner, collided with an Eco car near Vatika Business Park.
Police reports claim the Eco driver initiated a confrontation, attacked the duo, and fled with their mobile phone and gold chain. An FIR has been filed at the sector 50 police station, with investigations ongoing to apprehend the suspect.
- READ MORE ON:
- road rage
- Gurugram
- doctor
- robbery
- incident
- assault
- police
- Sohna Road
- investigation
- FIR
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court sentences former police head constable to 10 years imprisonment in drugs case
Delhi: Girl attempts suicide by drinking acid after 'sexual assault', lover arrested
Sammy calls for justice, right process amid sexual assault allegations against West Indies player
UP Police summons six over identity verification of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship