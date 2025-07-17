Road Rage Robbery on Gurugram’s Sohna Road: Doctor and Friend Targeted

A road rage incident in Gurugram's Sohna Road has led to the assault and robbery of a doctor and his friend, police revealed on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Dr. Manish Taneja and his friend Bharat Kalra, both residents of Rewari, were travelling for work. Their vehicle, a Fortuner, collided with an Eco car near Vatika Business Park.

Police reports claim the Eco driver initiated a confrontation, attacked the duo, and fled with their mobile phone and gold chain. An FIR has been filed at the sector 50 police station, with investigations ongoing to apprehend the suspect.