Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Jharkhand

Two individuals lost their lives, and a third was injured in a lightning strike in Simdega district, Jharkhand. The victims, identified as cousins Suresh and Rajkishor Gound, were struck while working on their farmland. The injured person's condition is stable, and an investigation is underway.

Two individuals were tragically killed, and another injured after being hit by lightning in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Thursday, according to police reports.

The event occurred in Lamboi Badisemar village within the Jaldega police station area while the victims were laboring on their farm, authorities stated. The deceased, identified as cousins Suresh and Rajkishor Gound, were confirmed by Sub-Inspector Durgesh Kumar.

The injured person, whose condition has been reported as stable, continues to recover. Local police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examinations to further investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

