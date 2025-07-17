Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Two Officials Arrested in Chhattisgarh

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a teacher and a patwari for accepting bribes in Korba and Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh. Vinod Kumar Sande, a teacher, and Balmukund Rathore, a patwari, were caught demanding money for personal favors. They were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:45 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday apprehended two individuals for alleged bribery in the Korba and Janjgir-Champa districts of Chhattisgarh. The suspects, identified as a teacher and a patwari, have been taken into custody under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The individuals in question, Vinod Kumar Sande, a teacher at Middle School in Bela village, and Balmukund Rathore, a village revenue official in Putpura, were reportedly involved in demanding bribes. Sande, who also held a leadership position in the teachers' union, allegedly sought Rs 2 lakh for facilitating a job transfer.

Meanwhile, Rathore was accused of demanding Rs 20,000 for updating a farmer's loan book. The ACB orchestrated traps to catch both individuals in the act, leading to their arrests. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb corruption within local governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

