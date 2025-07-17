Bribery Bust: Two Officials Arrested in Chhattisgarh
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a teacher and a patwari for accepting bribes in Korba and Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh. Vinod Kumar Sande, a teacher, and Balmukund Rathore, a patwari, were caught demanding money for personal favors. They were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday apprehended two individuals for alleged bribery in the Korba and Janjgir-Champa districts of Chhattisgarh. The suspects, identified as a teacher and a patwari, have been taken into custody under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The individuals in question, Vinod Kumar Sande, a teacher at Middle School in Bela village, and Balmukund Rathore, a village revenue official in Putpura, were reportedly involved in demanding bribes. Sande, who also held a leadership position in the teachers' union, allegedly sought Rs 2 lakh for facilitating a job transfer.
Meanwhile, Rathore was accused of demanding Rs 20,000 for updating a farmer's loan book. The ACB orchestrated traps to catch both individuals in the act, leading to their arrests. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb corruption within local governance structures.
