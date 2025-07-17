Demand for Justice: CBI Probe Sought in Suspicious Death of Dalit Youth
Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has demanded a CBI probe into the death of a Dalit youth, Ganesh Valmiki, who died under mysterious circumstances during a police visit to stop loud music at a birthday party. The family claims it was murder and continues to protest.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a controversial death involving police intervention, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The incident concerned the death of 16-year-old Ganesh Valmiki, who allegedly fell from a rooftop during a police raid to halt loud birthday celebrations in Hisar.
The youth's family, rejecting initial police accounts of an accidental fall, claims he was pursued and pushed by the authorities. The matter has escalated with protests and demands for justice, highlighting accusations against the police of brutality and misconduct.
Channi, supporting the grieving family, criticized the Haryana government for their inaction and urged a thorough CBI investigation to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as the family refuses to perform the last rites until justice is served, amid allegations of police harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengal: Protest at IOCL's bottling plant over wage-related dispute, LoP slams 'TMC syndicate raj'
Sammy calls for justice, right process amid sexual assault allegations against West Indies player
SAD workers detained during protest over Majithia's arrest, Sukhbir Badal slams Punjab govt
Enactment of new criminal laws only created confusion in administration of justice: Chidambaram
SAD workers detained during protest over Majithia's arrest, Sukhbir Badal slams Punjab govt