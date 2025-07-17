Left Menu

Demand for Justice: CBI Probe Sought in Suspicious Death of Dalit Youth

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has demanded a CBI probe into the death of a Dalit youth, Ganesh Valmiki, who died under mysterious circumstances during a police visit to stop loud music at a birthday party. The family claims it was murder and continues to protest.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:12 IST
In the wake of a controversial death involving police intervention, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The incident concerned the death of 16-year-old Ganesh Valmiki, who allegedly fell from a rooftop during a police raid to halt loud birthday celebrations in Hisar.

The youth's family, rejecting initial police accounts of an accidental fall, claims he was pursued and pushed by the authorities. The matter has escalated with protests and demands for justice, highlighting accusations against the police of brutality and misconduct.

Channi, supporting the grieving family, criticized the Haryana government for their inaction and urged a thorough CBI investigation to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as the family refuses to perform the last rites until justice is served, amid allegations of police harassment.

