Protests Erupt Over 'Shirtless' Demonstration at AI Summit

The BJP Yuva Morcha staged a demonstration on Saturday in response to a controversial 'shirtless protest' conducted by the Congress youth wing during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

Led by senior BJP figure and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, the demonstrators gathered at Sector 5, shouting slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and burning an effigy of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. They accused Gandhi and his aides of attempting to disgrace India at a significant international event.

The controversy sparked on Friday when Indian Youth Congress workers disrupted the summit at Bharat Mandapam, sparking uproar with their protest against a government trade deal with the US. The BJP demands an apology from Gandhi as the workers face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)