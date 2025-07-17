DRI Busts Major Meth Smuggling Operation on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Pune made a significant interception on India's busy Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, arresting a foreign woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine.

Acting on reliable intelligence, DRI officers, along with Pune Customs personnel, conducted surveillance along the highway where they stopped the woman. Initially, searches of her and her main luggage showed no illegal contents. However, a secondary, hidden bag at the rear of the bus revealed the drugs.

Inside the bag were six salwar suits, ingeniously fitted with custom-made cardboard inserts hiding 3.815 kilograms of what field tests confirmed to be crystal methamphetamine, valued at Rs 7.63 crore. The woman is now in custody under the NDPS Act as authorities continue to probe the smuggling network.