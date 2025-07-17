Left Menu

DRI Busts Major Meth Smuggling Operation on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Pune arrested a foreign national on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, seizing 3.815 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at Rs 7.63 crore. The suspect's second, concealed bag contained the drugs, leading to her arrest under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:19 IST
DRI Busts Major Meth Smuggling Operation on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Pune made a significant interception on India's busy Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, arresting a foreign woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine.

Acting on reliable intelligence, DRI officers, along with Pune Customs personnel, conducted surveillance along the highway where they stopped the woman. Initially, searches of her and her main luggage showed no illegal contents. However, a secondary, hidden bag at the rear of the bus revealed the drugs.

Inside the bag were six salwar suits, ingeniously fitted with custom-made cardboard inserts hiding 3.815 kilograms of what field tests confirmed to be crystal methamphetamine, valued at Rs 7.63 crore. The woman is now in custody under the NDPS Act as authorities continue to probe the smuggling network.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025