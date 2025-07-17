France Calls for Ceasefire Respect and Minority Protection in Sweida
France urges respect for the ceasefire in Sweida, investigates actions against minorities, and demands Israel halt unilateral actions. The Islamist-led government pulled troops overnight following U.S.-brokered truce. Bedouin fighters launched an offensive, arguing the truce was applicable only to government forces.
The French foreign ministry has called on all parties to honor the recently established ceasefire in the town of Sweida, urging a thorough investigation into actions against minorities in the region. The ministry also requested a halt to unilateral actions by Israel.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has been in recent talks with representatives from Syria and Israel, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace. The ministry's statement follows the withdrawal of government forces from Sweida, a predominantly Druze city, due to a U.S.-brokered truce.
Despite the truce, tensions remain high as Bedouin fighters have launched a new offensive, claiming the ceasefire conditions apply solely to government troops. The recent developments have left the region on edge, with scores already dead from previous clashes.
