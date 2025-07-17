Left Menu

France Calls for Ceasefire Respect and Minority Protection in Sweida

France urges respect for the ceasefire in Sweida, investigates actions against minorities, and demands Israel halt unilateral actions. The Islamist-led government pulled troops overnight following U.S.-brokered truce. Bedouin fighters launched an offensive, arguing the truce was applicable only to government forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:24 IST
France Calls for Ceasefire Respect and Minority Protection in Sweida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French foreign ministry has called on all parties to honor the recently established ceasefire in the town of Sweida, urging a thorough investigation into actions against minorities in the region. The ministry also requested a halt to unilateral actions by Israel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has been in recent talks with representatives from Syria and Israel, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace. The ministry's statement follows the withdrawal of government forces from Sweida, a predominantly Druze city, due to a U.S.-brokered truce.

Despite the truce, tensions remain high as Bedouin fighters have launched a new offensive, claiming the ceasefire conditions apply solely to government troops. The recent developments have left the region on edge, with scores already dead from previous clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025