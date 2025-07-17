Left Menu

Idaho Judge Lifts Gag Order in Kohberger's Quadruple Murder Case

An Idaho judge has lifted a gag order in Bryan Kohberger's case, where he pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho students. The gag order previously prevented involved parties from speaking to media. Kohberger's criminal justice knowledge allegedly aided in planning the attack, which occurred in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boise | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:34 IST
  • United States

An Idaho judge has lifted a sweeping gag order in the Bryan Kohberger quadruple murder case, which previously restricted the involved parties from speaking to the press.

Kohberger pled guilty to the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students near their campus in 2022, thereby avoiding a potential death sentence. Prosecutors argued that he meticulously planned the attack and leveraged his criminal justice studies at Washington State University to cover his tracks.

The judge had initially imposed the gag order to prevent additional publicity that could harm Kohberger's right to a fair trial. Despite earlier refusals to lift the order, it was finally lifted on Thursday following a petition from a news coalition led by The Associated Press.

