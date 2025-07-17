Maharashtra Government Elevates IPS Officer Sukhwinder Singh to Director General

The Maharashtra government has promoted Sukhwinder Singh, an officer from the 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service, to the rank of Director General. This promotion comes shortly before Singh's retirement at the end of the month, following an illustrious 31-year career in the force.

The decision to elevate Singh was made by the state home department. Previously, Singh held the position of Additional Director General (Establishment) at the Maharashtra Police headquarters, which has now been upgraded to DG rank. He is slated to step down from his duties after a commendable service record.

Throughout his career, Singh has undertaken several influential roles, such as serving as the ADG of the State's Economic Offences Wing and IG of Police in the Konkan Range. Notably, he played a vital role in probing major cases, including the investigation of the 2008 Malegaon blasts during his tenure with the ATS.

