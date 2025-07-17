Left Menu

El Salvador's Human Rights Defenders Forced into Exile Amid Rising Repression

Cristosal, El Salvador's prominent human rights organization, has relocated to Guatemala and Honduras due to increasing government harassment and threats under President Nayib Bukele. Forced into exile, the organization cited targeted repression and legal crackdowns against its staff as reasons for departure.

Updated: 17-07-2025 23:40 IST
Cristosal, El Salvador's leading human rights organization, announced its departure from the country, citing escalating harassment and legal threats from President Nayib Bukele's government.

Known for its critical stance on Bukele's administration, the organization documented ongoing abuses amidst the president's crackdown on gangs. Recently, Cristosal's anti-corruption lawyer, Ruth López, faced imprisonment on disputed charges.

The move to Guatemala and Honduras follows a severe crackdown, including a new law targeting foreign-funded entities, reflecting a troubling trend towards repression seen in other authoritarian regimes.

