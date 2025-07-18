Russian Sailor's Survival: A Tale of Houthi Militants and Maritime Attack

A Russian mariner is recuperating in Yemen after being rescued from a Greek cargo ship that was sunk by Houthi militants. Identified as Aleksei Galaktionov, the sailor is reportedly in better health following the dramatic rescue operation.

The vessel, Eternity C, was attacked by Iran-aligned Houthis using sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, leading to the sinking. Maritime security sources confirmed ten crew members were saved and transferred to Saudi Arabia, but fifteen remain missing.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility, citing retaliation over the Gaza war. The search for the remaining crew members has been discontinued, adding to the tensions in the already volatile maritime region.

(With inputs from agencies.)