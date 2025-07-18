Left Menu

Russian Sailor's Survival: A Tale of Houthi Militants and Maritime Attack

A Russian crew member from a Greek cargo ship sunk by Houthi militants is recovering in Yemen. Aleksei Galaktionov was rescued by the Yemeni navy alongside other mariners. The attack by Iran-aligned Houthis on the Liberia-flagged Eternity C left several missing, with a search called off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:05 IST
A Russian mariner is recuperating in Yemen after being rescued from a Greek cargo ship that was sunk by Houthi militants. Identified as Aleksei Galaktionov, the sailor is reportedly in better health following the dramatic rescue operation.

The vessel, Eternity C, was attacked by Iran-aligned Houthis using sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, leading to the sinking. Maritime security sources confirmed ten crew members were saved and transferred to Saudi Arabia, but fifteen remain missing.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility, citing retaliation over the Gaza war. The search for the remaining crew members has been discontinued, adding to the tensions in the already volatile maritime region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

