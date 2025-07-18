Tensions Intensify as Israeli Strikes in Syria Spark Regional Discontent

The United States voiced its disapproval on Thursday regarding recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria, while Israeli officials insisted the attacks were intended to safeguard the Druze minority. Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa condemned the strikes, vowing to protect his people and accusing Israel of divisive intentions.

In retaliation, Israel targeted key Syrian sites, including the defense ministry and areas near the presidential palace. This military escalation drew widespread international criticism. Leading Arab nations issued a joint statement supporting Syria's sovereignty and urging all parties to cease foreign interference.

The ongoing conflict highlights the complexities faced by interim President Sharaa as he attempts to stabilize Syria. The crisis underscores the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with varying responses from global powers and regional players adding layers of complexity to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)