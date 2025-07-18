Left Menu

Unraveling the 'Cow Bond' Scandal: Uruguay's Massive Livestock Fraud Exposed

A criminal investigation has been initiated against Uruguay’s Conexión Ganadera over defrauding thousands of investors in a cow bond scheme. The firm, central to a $350 million scandal, is accused of fraudulent financial practices. Co-founder Pablo Carrasco faces charges, while other key figures are under scrutiny or house arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:38 IST
Unraveling the 'Cow Bond' Scandal: Uruguay's Massive Livestock Fraud Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Uruguayan court launched a criminal investigation Thursday into Conexión Ganadera, a livestock investment firm accused of defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar 'cow bond' scheme. This represents a key advancement in one of Uruguay's biggest financial scandals.

Conexión Ganadera, the largest among three collapsed cattle investment firms, had attracted nearly 6,000 investors with promises of income from livestock ownership. The companies' downfall in late 2024 resulted in estimated losses of about $350 million, primarily from Conexión Ganadera.

Charged with fraud and money laundering, Conexión Ganadera co-founder Pablo Carrasco was deemed a flight risk and detained pending trial. The investigation involves uncovering the mishandling of funds, which did not always go towards livestock investment, leaving investors with nonexistent 'phantom cows.'

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025