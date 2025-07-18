Controversy Surrounds Trump's Alleged Note to Epstein: Real or Fabricated?
The Wall Street Journal reported a 2003 note to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly bearing Donald Trump's name. Trump called it fake and plans to sue. Allegations about Epstein's past and Trump's association stir controversy. White House and WSJ remain mum amid rising demands for more Epstein-related disclosures.
In a tale intertwining politics and crime, The Wall Street Journal published a story about a 2003 note allegedly linked to Donald Trump, found in a birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein. The note's authenticity remains unverified, but Trump has denounced it as a fake and threatened legal action.
Addressing the situation on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared his intentions to sue both the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch, News Corp's head. Despite these assertions, the involved parties, including the WSJ and White House, have remained largely silent.
This episode has intensified existing tensions related to Epstein's notorious history, with calls growing for more details about his associations. The note, described as framed by an illustration of a naked woman, allegedly bore a mysterious wish from Trump, sparking further speculations across the political sphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
