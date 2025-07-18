Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Trump's Alleged Note to Epstein: Real or Fabricated?

The Wall Street Journal reported a 2003 note to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly bearing Donald Trump's name. Trump called it fake and plans to sue. Allegations about Epstein's past and Trump's association stir controversy. White House and WSJ remain mum amid rising demands for more Epstein-related disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:15 IST
Controversy Surrounds Trump's Alleged Note to Epstein: Real or Fabricated?

In a tale intertwining politics and crime, The Wall Street Journal published a story about a 2003 note allegedly linked to Donald Trump, found in a birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein. The note's authenticity remains unverified, but Trump has denounced it as a fake and threatened legal action.

Addressing the situation on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared his intentions to sue both the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch, News Corp's head. Despite these assertions, the involved parties, including the WSJ and White House, have remained largely silent.

This episode has intensified existing tensions related to Epstein's notorious history, with calls growing for more details about his associations. The note, described as framed by an illustration of a naked woman, allegedly bore a mysterious wish from Trump, sparking further speculations across the political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025