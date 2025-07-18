Legislative Dispute Leads to Arrests: Awhad vs Padalkar

Police have detained one supporter each from NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's camp and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar after an altercation at the Maharashtra legislature complex, according to an official statement on Friday.

On Thursday, a day after Awhad and Padalkar had a contentious verbal exchange, their supporters clashed within the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Nitin Deshmukh and Rishikesh Takle, supporters of Awhad and Padalkar respectively, were apprehended and their statements recorded. Both were taken to the Marine Drive police station where a case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They are scheduled to appear in court later today, with both having prior criminal records.

In an aggressive reaction to Deshmukh's detention, Awhad staged a sit-in protest near the Vidhan Bhavan's rear gate early Friday morning.