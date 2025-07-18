Left Menu

Legislative Dispute Leads to Arrests: Awhad vs Padalkar

Police arrested supporters of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar following a clash within the Maharashtra legislature complex. The altercation occurred a day after the two politicians exchanged heated words. The arrested individuals, each with a criminal history, will appear in court today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:17 IST
Legislative Dispute Leads to Arrests: Awhad vs Padalkar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained one supporter each from NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's camp and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar after an altercation at the Maharashtra legislature complex, according to an official statement on Friday.

On Thursday, a day after Awhad and Padalkar had a contentious verbal exchange, their supporters clashed within the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Nitin Deshmukh and Rishikesh Takle, supporters of Awhad and Padalkar respectively, were apprehended and their statements recorded. Both were taken to the Marine Drive police station where a case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They are scheduled to appear in court later today, with both having prior criminal records.

In an aggressive reaction to Deshmukh's detention, Awhad staged a sit-in protest near the Vidhan Bhavan's rear gate early Friday morning.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025