Bomb Threat Hoax: Panic Strikes Bengaluru Schools

Multiple schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email, promising explosive devices hidden in classrooms. The threats caused panic but were quickly identified as hoaxes by the police. Students and staff were evacuated, and no explosives were found. Similar incidents affected schools in Delhi as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Bengaluru were thrust into a state of panic on Friday morning as at least four private institutions received bomb threats, later determined by police to be hoaxes.

The threats were disseminated via an ominous email, titled 'Bombs inside the school,' which purportedly informed the schools of hidden explosives. The claim prompted swift communication with law enforcement.

In a coordinated response, bomb disposal units and anti-sabotage teams were dispatched, swiftly confirming the absence of any such devices. The incident mirrors a similar scare involving over 20 schools in Delhi the same day.

