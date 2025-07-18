Bomb Threat Hoax: Panic Strikes Bengaluru Schools

Schools in Bengaluru were thrust into a state of panic on Friday morning as at least four private institutions received bomb threats, later determined by police to be hoaxes.

The threats were disseminated via an ominous email, titled 'Bombs inside the school,' which purportedly informed the schools of hidden explosives. The claim prompted swift communication with law enforcement.

In a coordinated response, bomb disposal units and anti-sabotage teams were dispatched, swiftly confirming the absence of any such devices. The incident mirrors a similar scare involving over 20 schools in Delhi the same day.