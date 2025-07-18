Left Menu

Taiwan Advocates for Peace Amidst Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan seeks to avoid conflict with China despite Beijing's military aggression. Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasized Taiwan's peaceful intentions and the desire for constructive talks. Concurrently, Taiwan is negotiating with the U.S. over tariffs, aiming for trade balance and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Updated: 18-07-2025 12:45 IST
In a bid to maintain peace and stability, Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim has reiterated the nation's commitment to avoiding conflict with China. Speaking to a group of foreign correspondents in Taipei, Hsiao criticized Beijing's aggressive military stance, labeling it as counterproductive.

Despite China's claims over Taiwan and labeling President Lai Ching-te a 'separatist', Hsiao highlighted Taiwan's desire for dialogue. She noted that peace is vital for the prosperity that both sides of the Taiwan Strait have enjoyed, emphasizing Taiwan's preference to maintain the status quo responsibly.

On another front, Taiwan is engaged in crucial tariff negotiations with the United States, aiming to reach an equitable trade agreement. In light of the suspended 32% tariff announced by former President Trump, these talks are pivotal for Taiwan's continued economic engagement with the U.S.

